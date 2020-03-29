Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $1.58 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after acquiring an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,999,000 after acquiring an additional 298,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,468,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,169. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

