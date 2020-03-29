Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $883,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,126. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

