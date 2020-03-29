Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $6,367,110,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $65,183,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after buying an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $49,039,000. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

NYSE BMO traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 952,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,469. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

