Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.95. 51,550,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,741,400. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

