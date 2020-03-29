Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,774,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009,029. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Comments


