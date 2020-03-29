Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 27th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 881,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

STE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.74. 1,027,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average of $148.42. Steris has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Steris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after purchasing an additional 248,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

