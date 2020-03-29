Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. 4,579,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

