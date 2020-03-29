SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.63-1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-31 million.SWK also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.33-0.36 EPS.

OTCMKTS SWKH opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.02. SWK has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

