SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) updated its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.33-0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.6 million.SWK also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 1.63-1.66 EPS.

SWK stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.02. SWK has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit