TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TWODY stock remained flat at $$13.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

