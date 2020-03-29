Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 1,299,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,912. The firm has a market cap of $680.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,523 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $6,799,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

