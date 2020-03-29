The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,750.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and have sold 5,250 shares worth $255,949. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

