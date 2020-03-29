Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 851,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,080. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,362,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

