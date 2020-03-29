Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Expanding portfolio of product lines is driving Toyota’s prospects. In order to capitalize on the accelerated global shift to electric cars, the auto giant of Japan is focusing on developing electric and autonomous vehicles. This will bolster the company’s product competitiveness. Its healthy balance sheet, improving cash flows and investor-friendly moves are other positives. However, anticipating a slowdown in India, China, Indonesia and Thailand, the company narrowed its annual vehicle sales target for fiscal 2020. High research and development expenses on advanced technologies for the development of EVs and driverless cars are also likely to dent near-term margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

TM stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 329,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

