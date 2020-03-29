TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.43% from the company’s current price.

TRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 4,307,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

