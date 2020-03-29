Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.09 million.Tronox also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tronox has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $872.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

