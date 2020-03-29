TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNP. ValuEngine cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,957. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

