Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.00

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and traded as high as $71.05. Tucows shares last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 9,575 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $721.59 million and a PE ratio of 47.51.

Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

