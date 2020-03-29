Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Up 43.5% in March

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the February 27th total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

TKC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 216,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74,205 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.