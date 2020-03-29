Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Two Harbors Investment worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

