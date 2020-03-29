Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

UBER stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 40,248,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,345,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $71,908,000 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

