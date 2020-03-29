UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 927,919 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 132.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 426,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 142,040,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,914,160. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $770.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.01%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.