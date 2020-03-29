UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,993 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CXP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 2,291,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

