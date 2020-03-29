UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.92% of Boise Cascade worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $6,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 156,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $5,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 385,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,143. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

