UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ashland Global worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 846.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.