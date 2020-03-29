UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 315.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 175,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $68.41. 1,633,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

