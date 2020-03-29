UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 389,531 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of AU traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

