UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of National Health Investors worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 625,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,852. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

