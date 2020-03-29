UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,952,506. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 824,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,435. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

