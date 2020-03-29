UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,246.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 347,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 198,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.69. 3,376,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,772. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.