UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,689 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of PS Business Parks worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE PSB traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.50. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.