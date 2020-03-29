UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Grocery Outlet worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,917. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $58,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $678,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

