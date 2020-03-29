UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660,537 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191,775 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,392,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,111,000 after acquiring an additional 120,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 271,637 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 669,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMMU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $12.84. 2,259,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,302. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

