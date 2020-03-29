UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,902 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 384,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,625,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 1,211,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

