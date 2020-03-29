UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 39,533 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after buying an additional 1,050,669 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Graco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,231,000 after buying an additional 306,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after buying an additional 302,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Graco by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 164,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $45.49. 919,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,958. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

