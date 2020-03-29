UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,357 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Toro by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Toro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Toro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

TTC traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 775,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

