UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Haemonetics worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 387,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,727. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

