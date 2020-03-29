UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,601 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $95.10. 474,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,631. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

