Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $2.39 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

