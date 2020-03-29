Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mar 29th, 2020

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 141.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $0.48 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

UMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

