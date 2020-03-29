Vereit Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Vereit has a dividend payout ratio of 220.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of VER stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Vereit has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

