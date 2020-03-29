Vereit Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
Vereit has a dividend payout ratio of 220.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.
Shares of VER stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Vereit has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
VER has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.
About Vereit
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
