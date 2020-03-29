Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 59,802 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 1,662.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Jernigan Capital worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 20,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,374.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $661,037 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE JCAP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 343,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

