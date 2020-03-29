Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

