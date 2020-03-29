Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

ACHC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

