Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,945 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KEMET were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

KEM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 807,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,727. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.39.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

