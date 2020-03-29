Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 145,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,962. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.