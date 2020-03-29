Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Shares of VIR opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

