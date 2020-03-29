Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $40.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 1,328,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after buying an additional 292,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 438,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

