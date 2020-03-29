Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Western Digital worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,539,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,500. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

