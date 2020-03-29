Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,539,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

